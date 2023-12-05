Implementation Of Ukrainian Peace Formula Will Protect World From Tyranny - Yermak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said he believes that the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula will become the foundation that will make it possible to stop tyranny in the world in the future.

According to the presidential office , Yermak stated this in his speech at the United States Institute of Peace, thanking all partners who support Ukraine in its war with the Russian aggressor.

"Ukraine has been fighting for its freedom for 649 days. We have broken the plans of the Russian blitzkrieg. We have stood firm. Ukrainians are immensely grateful to everyone who has helped us remain a sovereign and independent nation," he said.

He noted that today Russia is stirring up conflicts in different countries and provoking new global crises. Therefore, this must be prevented.

"We need to treat the disease, not its symptoms. Negotiations with terrorists always end in only fragile ceasefires. The key to peace lies in depriving their puppet masters of power," Yermak said.

He emphasized that the Peace Formula presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G20 Summit in Bali offers a comprehensive response to the security challenges facing humanity.

"It restores justice to the world. It's a Ukrainian formula, but the peace plan built on it has co-authors from around the world. We are turning goodwill into good action," he said.

Yermak noted that the number of participants in the meetings of diplomatic representatives to discuss the mechanisms of the Peace Formula implementation is constantly increasing, and 86 diplomats joined the latest such meeting. He stressed that the mechanisms for the implementation of the Formula are being finalized at the meetings of national security and foreign policy advisers.

"With each meeting, we grow stronger. We get closer to the Global Peace Summit – a gathering of world leaders committed to achieving a just, sustainable, and comprehensive peace as quickly as possible. And we believe that this summit will take place very soon," he said.

He added that Ukraine seeks to fix the system of international relations and make it work on the basis of the rule of law.

"The Peace Formula has already become an international ecosystem. Now it is an integrated structure. And its elements are closely interconnected. It is a framework onto which executive mechanisms are mounted. A just, comprehensive, and lasting peace is only possible as a result of collective will and collective efforts. Responsible states that respect international law should stay united and committed to save the world. The prevention of war can only be achieved through reliable multilateral security guarantees for Ukraine," Yermak said.

He noted that the implementation of the Peace Formula would become the foundation that will help stop tyranny in the future.

The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) is an independent, non-partisan state-funded analytical center that studies the prevention and resolution of international conflicts. The institute is solely funded by appropriations from the U.S. Congress. Analysts from the institute often act as intermediaries in conflict zones.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine