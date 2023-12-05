Turkmenistan Gears Initiatives To Enhance Customs Service In Its Mary Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 5. A working
meeting was held at Mary Regional Customs with representatives from
customs and other law enforcement authorities, as well as
professionals from Turkmen Railways OJSC's relevant branch,
Trend reports.
The purpose of the meeting, according to the State Customs
Service of Turkmenistan, is to raise participants' awareness of the
rules of customs control of goods transported by rail in wagons and
containers sealed with locking and sealing devices in order to
prevent customs offenses related to the destruction of seals.
Customs representatives informed participants about the
regulations for customs control of railway transportation and
familiarized them with the relevant legislative acts.
Following the discussion, participants highlighted that such
collaboration, an active communication between customs and railway
personnel on railway safety issues, enables us to devise new
measures to assure cargo transportation safety.
Turkmenistan, in the meantime, has been actively strengthening
its customs chores in recent years, with a focus on worker
training.
The country is making significant efforts to upgrade customs
procedures and infrastructure, which contributes to greater control
of commodity flow and an improved business climate.
