Turkmenistan Gears Initiatives To Enhance Customs Service In Its Mary Region


12/5/2023 3:09:32 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 5. A working meeting was held at Mary Regional Customs with representatives from customs and other law enforcement authorities, as well as professionals from Turkmen Railways OJSC's relevant branch, Trend reports.

The purpose of the meeting, according to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, is to raise participants' awareness of the rules of customs control of goods transported by rail in wagons and containers sealed with locking and sealing devices in order to prevent customs offenses related to the destruction of seals.

Customs representatives informed participants about the regulations for customs control of railway transportation and familiarized them with the relevant legislative acts.

Following the discussion, participants highlighted that such collaboration, an active communication between customs and railway personnel on railway safety issues, enables us to devise new measures to assure cargo transportation safety.

Turkmenistan, in the meantime, has been actively strengthening its customs chores in recent years, with a focus on worker training.

The country is making significant efforts to upgrade customs procedures and infrastructure, which contributes to greater control of commodity flow and an improved business climate.

