Jordan Condemns Israel's Decision To Build New Settlement In Occupied East Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 5 (Petra) -- Jordan Tuesday condemned an Israeli decision to build a new settlement in occupied East Jerusalem in an unacceptable settlement expansion that represents a "flagrant violation" of international law and Security Council Resolution 2334.The Foreign Ministry spokesman, Sufyan Qudah, said Jordan rejects Israeli settlement policies in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, which include building settlements and expanding existing ones, land confiscation, demolition and expulsion of residents.Qudah added that Jordan rejects the construction of bypass roads to serve settlements and policies and procedures aimed at displacing Palestinians.He explained that all the Israeli measures "blatantly" contradict the agreements signed between Israel and the Palestinians and the rules of international law and international humanitarian law.He said that Israel's unilateral actions in building and expanding settlements, confiscating lands and displacing Palestinians are "illegal, rejected and condemned," adding that Israel's actions are "war crimes and a flagrant violation of international law."Qudah added that Israel's violations undermine peace and efforts to resolve the conflict and achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.The Ministry's spokesman renewed calls to the international community to stop Israel's unilateral and illegal measures that undermine chances of achieving peace and for the need to oblige Israel to respect international legitimacy and its responsibilities as the occupying power.