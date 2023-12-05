PM Highlights Cooperation With UAE At COP28

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Dubai, Dec. 5 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh shared insights in an interview with Emirati newspaper Al-Ittihad during his participation in COP28 in Dubai.Khasawneh pointed to the successes of the COP28 conference as the first day saw the announcement of several key initiatives, adding that Jordan fully supported the United Arab Emirates' choice as chair of COP28 and recognizing the key strides the UAE has taken toward environmental protection, cut emissions and diversify energy toward renewable and clean energy.He also underlined the strategic relations between Jordan and the UAE and a commitment to further fostering cooperation.The Prime Minister also referred to the announcement of a $5 billion investment package during His Majesty King Abdullah's visit to the UAE last month as well as the signing of a $2 billion memorandum of understanding to establish an investment cooperation framework.The Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ) also signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Jordan Investment Fund to establish a joint investment fund to enhance sustainable development initiatives in Jordan and the region.Khasawneh also pointed to a "historic" UAE initiative to set up a $30 billion fund for global climate solutions, which aims to bridge the climate financing gap and facilitate access to finance at an appropriate cost.He also mentioned numerous cooperation projects with the UAE to promote the transition to an eco-friendly economy, including water recycling and renewable energy."We currently have cooperative endeavors within the framework of industrial and economic integration initiatives," he said, adding that a joint project in green ammonia is underway, with studies in progress, and "we anticipate it will see the light soon."The Prime Minister congratulated the UAE for the "remarkable success", which was evident in the initial days of the conference, as "we have a shared goal that we all need to protect this small planet and cut the Earth's temperature by 1.5% and reduce emissions."On the sidelines of COP28, Jordan launched an initiative to preserve the seas and coral reefs in Aqaba. The prime minister also disclosed plans to establish an aquatic research center in Aqaba with the support of Abu Dhabi Ports Company, a major developer of the project.He said the Gulf of Aqaba, with a depth of 7 kilometers, has been declared a natural reserve before launching the research facility.