Billionaire graduate blames Harvard of being selective against white males

(MENAFN) Billionaire Harvard alumnus Bill Ackman has accused Harvard University of discriminatory practices against white males, as well as Asian and Indian men, arguing that the prestigious institution has "lost its way." In a recent address to Harvard President Claudine Gay, Ackman criticized the university's alleged bias, stating that anti-Semitism serves as an indicator of broader discriminatory practices at Harvard.



Ackman gained attention in October when he urged President Gay to release the names of students who had signed a letter attributing blame to Israel for the violence following a Hamas attack. The CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management contended that disclosure of these names would help executives avoid hiring individuals associated with such views.



In his recent communication, Ackman asserted that Harvard's discrimination extends beyond issues related to Jews and Israel. He claimed that straight white males face discrimination in recruitment and advancement at Harvard, and this bias is also directed, to a somewhat lesser extent, at men of Asian or Indian origin.



According to Ackman, Harvard's Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (OEDIB) views the world through a framework of oppressors and the oppressed, where the oppressor class includes white males, Asians, Jews, and individuals perceived as successful and powerful.



Ackman strongly emphasized that this discrimination is not only illegal but also detrimental to the nation's competitiveness, particularly in a world marked by growing geopolitical conflict and turmoil.



The allegations by Ackman bring attention to the broader debate around diversity and inclusion on university campuses and raise questions about the impact of such practices on academic environments. Harvard University has not yet responded publicly to these specific allegations.



MENAFN05122023000045015687ID1107538526