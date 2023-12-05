Bitdelta Officially Lists Trading Technology Token $ZIV4

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Bucharest, Romania, 5th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Global multi-asset trading platform BitDelta , is thrilled to announce the listing of the up-and-coming trading technology token ZIV4 to its spot ecosystem.

Following a string of successful AI token listings and the launch of the Ambassador Program , BitDelta has proceeded to officially list $ZIV4 as a USDT pair on 5th December 2023. This comes as a part of the exchange's community mission to provide an extensive spot asset catalogue to a growing global user base.

The ZIV4 token serves as the core currency of ZIV4's Financial Super App Ecosystem, an Estonian-based technology company providing blockchain-enabled trading solutions in the form of Trading Bots, Indicators, and a Crypto Wallet.

Additionally, the token gives users the convenience of purchasing various trading features and tools exclusively with the token. By utilising the ZIV4 token, traders gain access to a comprehensive suite of digital ZIV4 products, empowering them with advanced resources to enhance their trading strategies.

Holders of the $ZIV4 token known as Super Holders will be able to get exclusive access to these financial solutions with added rebate benefits depending on their quarterly token holding levels.

As part of the Super Holder program, users will receive an instant 25% discount on all digital ZIV4 products. Furthermore, for every quarter they hold their tokens, they will receive an additional 10% discount. This means that a user who purchases $200 worth of ZIV4 tokens and holds them for one year (four quarters) will be entitled to a total discount of 65% on all digital products.

With regard to the listing, the ZIV4's Co-Founder & CEO, Ahmet Yasin Aca stated“We are building an ecosystem that allows all users to integrate all financial markets easily. Ziv4 Super App is democratising all financial opportunities to provide equal conditions for everyone.”

As the crypto winter cools off to a steady bullish run, BitDelta is rising ahead with various listings and market expansions to better serve the growing digital asset market. By actively pursuing market expansion, the platform aims to capitalise on the growing interest in cryptocurrencies and seize several opportunities across the markets.

BitDelta's Global Sales Director David Huseinzade further echoed this sentiment as he stated“We are delighted to welcome ZIV4 token to the BitDelta platform. By integrating the ZIV4 token into our ecosystem, we are expanding the opportunities for our global community of traders.”

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, $ZIV4 is an ERC-20 token with total supply of 100,000,000

ZIV4 tokens. These tokens are mainly distributed amongst Team and Advisors, Community, Treasury, Strategic Partnerships, Security Funds, and more. More information can be found below:

