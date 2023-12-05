Ambassador Of Qatar To The Netherlands Meets ICC President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Netherlands HE Dr. Mutlaq bin Majid Al Qahtani met with President of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Piotr Hofmanski.
During the meeting, they exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest, and discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.
