Hack Attacks Increasing On Booking Customers

Dhaka: Attacks from hackers are increasing on Booking customers, said reports, adding the former is doing so by posting adverts on dark web forums asking for help finding victims.

Cyber-criminals are offering up to USD 2,000 (GBP 1,600) for login details of hotels as they continue to target people who are staying with them. Since March, 2023, customers have been tricked into sending money to cyber-criminals, further mentioned reports.

Booking is one of the largest websites for holidaymakers. Customers from the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Singapore, Greece, Italy, Portugal, the United States and Netherlands have complained online about being victims of fraud through the website.

Reports cited cyber-security experts saying, Booking itself has not been hacked, however, criminals have devised ways to get into the administration portals of individual hotels which use the service.

They added that hackers are first tricking hotel staff into downloading a malicious piece of software called Vidar Infostealer. They do this by sending an email to the hotel pretending to be a former guest who has left their passport in their room.

Hackers appear to be making enough money from their attacks that they are now offering to pay thousands of dollars to criminals who share access to hotel portals.

Reports also cited a Booking spokesman saying,“While this breach was not on Booking, we understand the seriousness for those impacted, which is why our teams work diligently to support our partners in securing their systems as quickly as possible and helping any potentially impacted customers accordingly, including with recovering any lost funds.”

