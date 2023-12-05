               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

WHO Calls Ceasefire Only Solution For Gaza Strip


12/5/2023 12:20:38 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed serious concern about the resumption of fighting in the Gaza Strip, WHO says on its X page, Trend reports.

The organization noted that the only viable solution for the region is a sustained ceasefire.

WHO called on Israel to take every possible measure to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, as per the laws of war.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107536296

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search