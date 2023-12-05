WHO Calls Ceasefire Only Solution For Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The World Health
Organization (WHO) has expressed serious concern about the
resumption of fighting in the Gaza Strip, WHO says on its X page,
Trend reports.
The organization noted that the only viable solution for the
region is a sustained ceasefire.
WHO called on Israel to take every possible measure to protect
civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, as per
the laws of war.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
