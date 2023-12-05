AFU Making Progress Despite Tough Situation On Battlefield - State Department

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States assesses the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine as difficult, as Russian troops are firmly entrenched in their positions; however, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to make progress.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said this at a press briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“With respect to the battlefield, it's a tough situation. The Ukrainian forces are fighting against the very entrenched Russian military. We've seen them (the AFU – ed.) make progress,” he said.

Miller stressed that“the progress has been difficult”.

“But we have seen them continue to make progress. And when we were in Brussels last week, we spoke directly with the foreign minister of Ukraine about this matter,” the U.S. State Department spokesperson said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. administration on Monday called on Congress to approve a new defense aid package for Ukraine as soon as possible.