Maldives Strikes Deal To End Indian Military Presence

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MALE, Dec 5 (NNN-PSM) – The Maldives and India have inked a pact, to end the latter's military presence in the island country, Maldivian President, Mohamed Muizzu, said.

India agreed to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives, after a series of constructive meetings and dialogues between the two countries, Muizzu told a press briefing at the Velana International Airport, after returning from official visits to Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates, according to a press release by his office.

The Indian government has guaranteed to honour and respect the desire of the Maldivian people, to abstain from accommodating foreign military presence within the country, said Muizzu, expressing his wish for a swift completion of the withdrawal.

Muizzu, sworn in as the 8th president of the Maldives on Nov 17, recalled his meeting with Indian officials on the second day after assuming office, during which he officially requested the withdrawal.– NNN-PSM

