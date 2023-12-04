National Park Charity Brings Christmas To Ross Priory Once Again

(MENAFN- Pressat) Members and guests enjoyed an entertaining afternoon as Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs, the independent conservation and heritage charity for the National Park area, held its Christmas Concert at Ross Priory, Gartocharn.

This year guests were welcomed once again by local piper, Douglas Owler, and were then entertained by the locally-based group Rannoch Trio, who first met whilst working professionally with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra. They performed a wonderful and varied selection of their repertoire, playing both classical and seasonal music which was very much enjoyed by the audience of Friends members and guests. Those attending were also able to purchase gifts from the talented wood turner from Rosneath, Maggie Irving, who displayed the beautiful objects she creates from heritage wood. Some of Maggie's work supports the fund-raising efforts of the volunteers who are restoring Loch Lomond's paddle steamer Maid of the Loch and there was also Maid of the Loch merchandise for sale along with the Friends' range of books, Christmas cards and other gifts.

Rosemary Wilson, a long-standing member of the Friends for many years was kind enough to draw the winning tickets at the raffle where there were many prizes to be won including vouchers kindly provided by trustees as well as local businesses and charities, most notably from The Oak Tree Inn, Steamship Sir Walter Scott Ltd, Ross Priory and The Loch Lomond Steamship Company.

Friends Chairman, John Urquhart said:“This has been another very successful Christmas event for the Friends, whose members and guests return each year knowing that they will enjoy a wonderful afternoon in the delightful 18th century surroundings of Ross Priory”.

“A sincere thanks to our young piper, the Rannoch Trio and the stallholders who came along on the day and sold their wares to help the Friends and also the Maid of the Loch.

“And a huge thank you to the University of Strathclyde and the Staff at Ross Priory for all their help and assistance in continuing to make this such a memorable event.”