Cyberpeace Foundation Signs A Mou With WEBEL And Cyber Security Centre Of Excellence At Bengal Global Business Summit 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 04th December, 2023 - CyberPeace Foundation, a leading organisation dedicated to promoting online safety and security, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with WEBEL (West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation Limited), a government enterprise under the Department of Information Technology & Electronics and Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources, Government of West Bengal. The agreement was formalised during the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023, a significant platform for business and investment discussions.



"I am excited about the collaboration between CyberPeace Foundation, WEBEL, and Cyber Security Centre of Excellence in West Bengal. Our joint efforts will focus on crafting a practical Cyber Security Strategy tailored to the unique needs of the state. Through this partnership, we aim to promote responsible digital practices and ensure the safe handling of sensitive information with clear Data Privacy Guidelines. Together, we aspire to build a more secure and resilient cyberspace for the people of West Bengal." - said, Major Vineet Kumar, Founder & Global President, CyberPeace Foundation



This Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishes the collaborative framework between CyberPeace, CSCoE, and WEBEL to bolster regional cybersecurity defences. The collaboration encompasses diverse initiatives, such as joint education and training programs, research and development in cybersecurity, sharing best practices, organising workshops, and developing cyber threat mitigation strategies.



Additionally, the parties commit to creating CyberPeace Volunteers and First Responders, producing Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials for public awareness, hosting cyber challenges and hackathons, and conducting cyber mock drills. Roles and responsibilities are defined, with CyberPeace Foundation leading educational content development, CSCoE providing facilities and regional insights, and Webel supporting through policy advocacy.



Cyber Security Centre of Excellence was created under administrative control Information Technology & Electronics Department, Govt. of West Bengal to create awareness on Cyber Security amongst Government officials as well as citizens of the state. Centre of Excellence would provide assistance to government departments to develop skills on Cyber Security and will assist departments in resolving issues related to cyber threats.



West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation Limited (WEBEL) is the nodal agency of the West Bengal Government for promoting IT and Electronics industries and has fifty years' experience in digital transformation besides over the years adapted to the changing requirements of the IT and ITeS industries in the State of West Bengal and beyond.



In addition to the MoU signing, Major Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President of CyberPeace Foundation, participated in a Panel Discussion at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023. The discussion, themed 'Achieving Business Excellence from Bengal,' provided insights into leveraging the state's potential for fostering business growth and excellence.



About CyberPeace Foundation



CyberPeace Foundation is a non-profit organisation focused on creating a safer cyberspace by promoting cybersecurity awareness, responsible use of digital technologies, and building capacity for sound cyber hygiene. The foundation works collaboratively with governments, industry, and civil society to address the challenges of the digital era.

Company :-Adgcraft

User :- Balraj Singh

Email :...