Iranian chief of general staff meets with Iraqi counterpart to assure border security

(MENAFN) The Iranian Chief of General Staff, Mohammad Bagheri, held a meeting in Baghdad on Sunday with his Iraqi counterpart Abdel Emir Yarallah.



The discussions focused on military cooperation as well as joint efforts in counterterrorism. Bagheri's visit to Iraq included the meeting with Yarallah, based on what was reported by an Iranian news agency.



In the gathering, Bagheri declared, "Both countries have valuable experiences in counterterrorism. They can share their experiences with an appropriate program."



Pointing out the border between both nations, Bakiri proposed that mutual military drills "will contribute to ensuring the security of the borders."



Yarallah conveyed his willingness to strengthen military and defense collaboration, as well as to enhance educational initiatives, joint exercises, in addition to the exchange of experiences within the Iraqi armed forces.



During his visit to Baghdad, Bagheri also held discussions with Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi.



The meeting encompassed talks on military cooperation and regional issues as well.

