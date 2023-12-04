Japanese Shipping Giant ONE Starts Service To Connect West Coast, India & East Coast, US

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 4 (KNN)

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has started the new service to connect India's west coast and the US east coast called West India North America (WIN) service.

The objective is to enhance its services in the India subcontinental market.

The new service will offer a weekly route from Hazira, Nhava Sheva, Mundra to New York, Norfolk, Savannah, Charleston.



It will also call at Damietta, Algeciras, Jeddah to further connect to Mediterranean destinations in combination with other services. The exact date of the launch will be announced shortly, the line based in Singapore said.

The service rotation will be Bin Qasim – Hazira – Nhava Sheva – Mundra – Damietta – Algeciras – New York – Savannah – Jacksonville – Charleston – Norfolk – Damietta – Jeddah – Bin Qasim.

The new service will be operated by a fleet of nine vessels, all of which are operated by ONE. The independent nature of the WIN will provide flexibility to our valued customers, the line said.

On the new service, Apramapar Singh, General Manager of India Marketing in ONE India, said the Hazira container terminal is a gateway to the industrially vibrant belt of South Gujarat, North Maharashtra and Central India.

The main commodities include fast moving consumer goods such as electronics, perishables such as foodstuff and retail goods including textile and apparel.



Furthermore, chemical moving between these two countries will benefit from the direct and increased capacity.



ONE's new WIN will provide customers in this region with a fast and direct service to meet their needs for on-time delivery to and from North America.

(KNN Bureau)