11 Ukrainian Defenders Convicted In Mariupol Over Past Week - Andriushchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk region, the occupation authorities have trumped up cases and sentenced 11 Ukrainian service members to an average of 25 years in prison.

The Mariupol mayor's advisor, Petro Andriushchenko, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"This week alone, the occupiers illegally sentenced 11 defenders of Mariupol in captivity. On trumped-up and falsified charges. On average, up to 25 years of imprisonment for each of them," Andriushchenko wrote.

As was reported earlier, the so-called "supreme court" of the terrorist group "DNR" sentenced the 28-year-old company commander of the 36th marine infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Svynarchuk, to life imprisonment on charges of alleged murder and brutal treatment of the civilian population in Mariupol.

On November 1, the so-called "court" of the terrorist group "DNR" convicted three Ukrainian soldiers on trumped-up charges.

Photo: Shutterstock