UNOPS Commissions Rehab Of Water Plants In Anbar

By John Lee.

Tareek al-Tebr has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the "Rehabilitation of Nine Water Treatment Plants in Anbar," specifically in Qaim an Ana [Anah].

The contract is valued at $601,441.

Under the same reference, UNOPS granted Salah El-Din Company for General Contracting a contract to rehabilitate five such plants in Ramadi and Fallujah.

That contract is valued at $835,970.

(Source: UNGM)