UNOPS Commissions Rehab Of Water Plants In Anbar

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
Tareek al-Tebr has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the "Rehabilitation of Nine Water Treatment Plants in Anbar," specifically in Qaim an Ana [Anah].
The contract is valued at $601,441.
Under the same reference, UNOPS granted Salah El-Din Company for General Contracting a contract to rehabilitate five such plants in Ramadi and Fallujah.
That contract is valued at $835,970.
(Source: UNGM)
MENAFN03122023000217011061ID1107528788
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.