NATO Secretary General: The More We Support Ukraine, The Faster The War Will End

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO Allies should further support Ukraine in its defensive war against Russian aggression, regardless of the situation on the battlefield.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this in an interview with the German public broadcaster ARD , Ukrinform reports.

Stoltenberg said that he is always cautious about predicting the situation on the battlefield, because war is inherently unpredictable. However, he stressed that the more support the Alliance provides to Ukraine, the faster this war will end.

According to Stoltenberg, it will be a tragedy for Ukraine if President Putin wins, noting that it will also be dangerous for the Alliance itself, so it is important that Ukraine achieve victory, the NATO Secretary General stressed.

He also noted Ukraine's significant gains on the battlefield in recent months. According to him, not much has changed on the front lines in Ukraine in recent months. However, Ukrainian forces were able to inflict heavy losses on the Russian troops, attacking with cruise missiles deep in the enemy's rear, destroying their planes and helicopters.

When asked whether the situation may change in the future, the NATO Secretary General said that "we should also be prepared for bad news." He said that wars develop in phases, but support must be provided to Ukraine“both in good and bad times”.

Stoltenberg added that this is a war of attrition, it is a battle for efficiency, a battle for logistics.

As reported by Ukrinform, the NATO Secretary General previously stated that the Ukrainian forces had already achieved big victories, pushing Russian forces out to the north, in the east and in the south and inflicting heavy losses on them.

Photo: Europa Press