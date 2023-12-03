Russian Troops Shell Nikopol District Three Times On Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, three times on Sunday, December 3.
Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Throughout the day, the aggressor shelled the Nikopol district three times. Heavy artillery and a kamikaze drone were used against the district center," Lysak said. Read also:
Dnipropetrovsk region struck with Russian heavy artillery
According to him, the invaders also used UAVs against the Marhanets community.
"No one was killed or injured," Lysak added.
MENAFN03122023000193011044ID1107528459
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.