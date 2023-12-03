Russian Troops Shell Nikopol District Three Times On Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, three times on Sunday, December 3.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Throughout the day, the aggressor shelled the Nikopol district three times. Heavy artillery and a kamikaze drone were used against the district center," Lysak said.

According to him, the invaders also used UAVs against the Marhanets community.

"No one was killed or injured," Lysak added.