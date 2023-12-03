Big 5 Global Opens Tomorrow In Dubai: Everything To Expect On The Opening Day

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Renowned brands such as Ariston, JGB, Henkel Polybit, Emirates Steel, Caparol, MASA, Putzmeister and Bauer, among 2,200 exhibitors from over 60 countries.



Dubai Municipality showcases the latest in construction technology including live 3D concrete printing for complex structural projects. Exclusive to the opening day, free-to-attend CPD-certified Big 5 Talks cover interactive sessions under the streams of concrete and facilities management.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The 44th edition of Big 5 Global, the largest and most influential construction event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, opens tomorrow on 4 December commencing a four-day run until 7 December at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event unites the global construction industry under one roof and presents the latest innovations and technologies driving the industry forward.

The annual event will feature eight specialised events representing the full spectrum of the construction value chain. These are Big 5 Heavy, Middle East Concrete, Windows, Doors & Facades Expo, Gulf Glass, HVAC R Expo, Middle East Stone, Urban Design & Landscape Expo and FM Expo.

“As Big 5 Global opens tomorrow, we are looking forward to welcoming 2,200 exhibitors from over 60 countries. These companies present the latest products and innovations, new ideas and expertise and cutting-edge technologies, facilitating groundbreaking business deals,” said Josine Heijmans, Vice President – Construction at dmg events, the organisers of Big 5 Global.“The fact that 4 December is a public holiday here in the UAE, this is a chance for visitors to explore the event without time constraints, engage in fruitful and longer conversations and provides more opportunities to forge new partnerships.”

Leading exhibitors from 23 country pavilions:

On its opening day the event will provide visiting construction professionals with the opportunity to interact firsthand with international brands across 23 country pavilions that foster international trade relations. These include Germany, Italy, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, India, Greece and China to name a few.

Some of the major companies participating at the event are – Ariston, a leader in thermal comfort and energy efficiency products; JGB, a supplier of electro-mechanical HVAC equipment; Union Pipes, a manufacturer of high-quality plastics pipes; Stanley Black & Decker, a provider of tools and innovative engineering solutions; MASA, a manufacturer of autoclaved aerated concrete products and Putzmeister, a manufacturer of concrete pumps and other pumping equipment, among others.

Opening day product launches and live demos:

Participating companies are set to turn Big 5 Global into a hub for live demos. These include everything from latest technology-enabled displays to trailblazing features and capabilities that could revolutionize and innovate design, building, and delivery processes.

Dubai Municipality showcases the latest in construction technology including live 3D concrete printing to demonstrate its use for building complex structural geometries.

In another product launch Germany's Bauer, a global leader in construction and machinery manufacturing, brings BAUER Maschinen the world's first electric, large rotary drilling rig featuring the BAUER eBG33 that has a powerful electric drive. US-based Milwaukee is also to launch MX Fuel 350mm diamond coring machine operated on battery to cut reinforced concrete.

Dubai-based Techarabia Information Systems relaunches its cutting-edge cloud-based tender and procurement management software named Fortender.“We are leveraging Big 5 Global's momentum to announce several exciting updates and milestones for Fortender,” said Abdelrahman Almulla, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Techarabia.

CPD-certified Big 5 Talks exclusive to first day of the event:

Every year Big 5 Global becomes the unmissable platform for industry professionals to engage in free-to-attend Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certified talks and educational panels and discussions.

Exclusive to the opening day Big 5 Talks cover Concrete Talks, organized by the American Concrete Institute (ACI), where it will provide attendees with the latest research developments related to the utilization of FRP bars in reinforced concrete structures presented by Dr. Farid Abed, Prof. of Civil Engineering, American University of Sharjah. Among other compelling sessions, Habibelrahman Hassan, Fellow Member of ACI Middle East & North Africa will present the advancements in additive construction across the region.

Elsewhere on the event floor and happening only on the first day, the Facilities Management Talks will feature insightful sessions including topics transforming the FM industry led by Lara Paemen, Managing Director, EMEA at the International Facility Management Association (IFMA).

Opening day also presents Project Management Talks and Technology Talks, which will also run over the remaining days of the event. Must attend discussions include lean construction, and techniques to increase project efficiency by Engineering Contracting Company's Samer Abu Daqqa and the vital role of open standards in AEC digital transformation featuring experts from Dubai Municipality, among other insightful sessions.

Taking place from 4 – 7 December 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Big 5 Global attracts 68,000+ attendees from over 150 countries and 2,200+ exhibitors showcasing 50,000+ products. Big 5 Global is free to attend for industry professionals.

About Big 5 Global:

With a 43-year legacy, Big 5 Global is the largest and most influential building and construction event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the annual meeting hub for the global construction industry. Taking place from 4 – 7 December 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Big 5 Global covers the full construction cycle across dedicated sectors and eight specialized events enabling industry professionals to source worldwide building solutions for every stage of construction: Big 5 Heavy, Middle East Concrete, Windows, Doors & Facades Event, Gulf Glass, HVAC R Expo, Middle East Stone, Urban Design & Landscape Expo, and FM Expo. The event is part of Big 5, the world's largest and most diverse portfolio of construction events.

About dmg events:

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of trade magazines and information services. Our aim is to create dynamic marketplaces to connect businesses with the right communities to accelerate their growth in today's rapidly evolving landscape. With a presence in over 30+ countries and organizing more than 100+ events each year, dmg events is a global leader in the industry. Attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates annually, we organize events in the construction, hospitality, food & beverages, interiors & design, energy, coatings, entertainment, and transportation sectors.

To better serve our customers, dmg events has offices in 10 countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada and Singapore. By being on the ground we can better understand market needs and nurture relationships to create unforgettable experiences for our attendees. Our flagship events include Big 5 Global, The Hotel Show, INDEX, ADIPEC and Gastech. For more information visit . Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, ).