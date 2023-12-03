No Shortage Of Electricity In Ukraine's Power Grid Energy Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There was no shortage of electricity in Ukraine's energy system as of December 3, and the total volume of generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers and industry.

The Ukrainian Energy Ministry said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The energy system is balanced. There is no shortage of electricity. Restrictions on consumption have not been applied in any of the regions," the agency said.

According to the ministry, two heat generation units have been shut down for emergency repairs.

All power outages were linked to adverse weather conditions, technological disruptions or hostilities.

More than 900 towns and villages in Ukraine were left without electricity, most of them due to bad weather.