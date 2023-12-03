Mount Etna in Italy unleashes as, molten lava

(MENAFN) Late on Friday, Mount Etna, a prominent and highly active volcano located in southern Italy, entered into a renewed phase of volcanic activity, unleashing ash and molten lava.



The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) swiftly responded by issuing a red code for aviation, signaling potential hazards for air travel in the vicinity.



Despite the elevated aviation alert, Italy's Catania airport, a crucial transportation hub in the region, has reportedly remained unaffected, as indicated by local media reports.



The eruption's intensity was such that the flowing lava became visible from nearby urban centers, including Catania and Taormina, creating a spectacle that captured the attention of residents and onlookers.



Mount Etna, standing majestically at a height of 3,357 meters (11,014 feet), is renowned for its status as one of the world's most consistently active volcanoes.



This recent eruption adds to its long history of periodic activity. The volcano had experienced its most recent eruption from November 13 to 16, marking a continuation of its dynamic and unpredictable nature.

