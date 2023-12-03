Azerbaijani Figure Skater Wins 1St Place In International Competition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani athlete Vladimir Litvintsev, representing Azerbaijan
in Figure Skating competitions, participated in the "Bosphorus
Istanbul Cup 2023" international competition held in Istanbul,
Turkiye, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani representative won the first place among 11 athletes
from 9 countries, having scored 221.10 points.
