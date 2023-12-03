-->


Azerbaijani Figure Skater Wins 1St Place In International Competition


12/3/2023 6:10:30 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani athlete Vladimir Litvintsev, representing Azerbaijan in Figure Skating competitions, participated in the "Bosphorus Istanbul Cup 2023" international competition held in Istanbul, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani representative won the first place among 11 athletes from 9 countries, having scored 221.10 points.

