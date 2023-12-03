Qatar Ports Witness 22% Cargo Surge In November

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad, Ruwais and Doha ports registered strong performance in November 2023 after witnessing significant growth in handling volumes of cargo compared to the same period last year, according to Mwani Qatar.

The general and bulk cargoes tonnage witnessed a growth of 22 percent while containers volumes saw an increase of 5 percent, Mwani Qatar stated on its X platform, yesterday.

The general and bulk cargoes handled through the three ports stood at 94,990 tonnes in November 2023, whereas in October 2023 it was at 77,868 tonnes, registering a surge of 22 percent on monthly basis.

The ports received 226 vessels in November 2023, while the containers, RORO, livestock and building materials handled during the same period accounted for 125,202 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), 5,656 units, 32,150 heads and 23,422 tonnes respectively.

Qatar's ports handled 119,448 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in October 2023, with a 39 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in transshipment volumes. Livestock, building materials, and RORO volumes rose month-on-month (MoM) by 47 percent, 21 percent, and 8 percent respectively.

The container terminals have been designed to address the increasing trade volume, enhancing ease of doing business as well as supporting the achievement of economic diversification, which is one of the most important goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Separately, according to QTerminals X platform, Hamad Port received 139 vessels in November 2023, while the containers, break bulk and RORO and livestock handled in last month stood at 125,258 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), 88,865 F/T (freight tonnes), 5,645 units and 8,000 heads respectively.

Qatar has made significant investment in transport sector which has placed the country in a leading position in global maritime sector. The Ministry of Transport (MoT) completed 3,753 transactions through Maritime Transport Affairs in third quarter (Q3) of this year.

The maritime transport sector is committed to developing and modernising the sector in line with MoT's strategic plans aiming at ensuring a safe maritime navigation that meets all safety requirements and obligations, and keeping pace with international maritime developments.

In October 2023, Hamad Port's performance indicated that it received as many as 144 vessels, handled 117,708 TEUs containers; 57,297 freight tonnes of break bulk cargo; 16,289 freight tonnes of bulk cargo; 6,483 RORO units.