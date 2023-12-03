45 Illegal Migrants Rescued, Seized In Aegean Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Turkish authorities rescued 11 irregular migrants and seized 34 others off the coast of Izmir province in the Aegean Sea in the west of the country.

The Coast Guard Command said in a statement that its teams rescued 11 migrants after their boat broke down off the Foca district in Izmir.

The Coast Guard also seized 34 illegal immigrants on board a rubber boat and transported them to land.

Turkiye's borders with Bulgaria and Greece see an increase in the number of illegal immigrants taking the land or sea route to reach a European country. The Turkish security forces work to prevent infiltration attempts across borders.

