Final Stage Of European Futsal Championship To Be Held In Two Cities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2026, the final stage of the European futsal championship
will be held in two cities - Riga (Latvia) and Kaunas (Lithuania), Azernews reports, citing UEFA Executive
Committee.
The committee said that games will take place from January 18 to
February 8, 2026.
In 2019, "Riga Arena" hosted the final stage of the European
Championship for under-19 futsal players. "Kaunas Arena" has
accepted a more prestigious competition. The second largest arena
of the city hosted 22 matches of the final stage of the WC-2021,
including the opening and closing matches.
It should be noted that 16 teams will participate in the final
stage, 14 of which will qualify from the qualifying stages. The
games of the qualifying stage will last from April 2024 to
September 2025.
Before that, the Netherlands (2022), Slovenia (2018), Serbia
(2016), Belgium (2014), Croatia (2012), Hungary (2010), Portugal
(2007), Czech Republic (2005), Italy (2003) reached the final stage
of the European Championship. ), Russia (2001) and Spain (1999 and
1996) hosted. Starting from 2010, Azerbaijan national team
participated in the final stage of the European Championship 6
times in a row.
