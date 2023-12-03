Final Stage Of European Futsal Championship To Be Held In Two Cities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2026, the final stage of the European futsal championship will be held in two cities - Riga (Latvia) and Kaunas (Lithuania), Azernews reports, citing UEFA Executive Committee.

The committee said that games will take place from January 18 to February 8, 2026.

In 2019, "Riga Arena" hosted the final stage of the European Championship for under-19 futsal players. "Kaunas Arena" has accepted a more prestigious competition. The second largest arena of the city hosted 22 matches of the final stage of the WC-2021, including the opening and closing matches.

It should be noted that 16 teams will participate in the final stage, 14 of which will qualify from the qualifying stages. The games of the qualifying stage will last from April 2024 to September 2025.

Before that, the Netherlands (2022), Slovenia (2018), Serbia (2016), Belgium (2014), Croatia (2012), Hungary (2010), Portugal (2007), Czech Republic (2005), Italy (2003) reached the final stage of the European Championship. ), Russia (2001) and Spain (1999 and 1996) hosted. Starting from 2010, Azerbaijan national team participated in the final stage of the European Championship 6 times in a row.