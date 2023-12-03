Israel continues war on Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) In a recent escalation of tensions, Israel has resumed its military attacks on the Palestinian armed group Hamas, accusing them of violating the ceasefire agreement that led to a temporary lull in hostilities. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a statement in the early hours of Friday, asserting that "Hamas violated the operational pause and, in addition, fired toward Israeli territory." Consequently, the IDF announced the resumption of combat against Hamas, initiating air raids on their targets in the Gaza Strip.



According to the Office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hamas breached the terms of the agreement by failing to release all hostage women, thereby violating the framework of the ceasefire. The statement emphasized Israel's commitment to achieving the goals of the conflict, including the release of hostages, the elimination of Hamas, and ensuring that Gaza poses no future threats to Israel.



In response, Hamas, as reported by Al Jazeera, placed the responsibility for the resumption of hostilities on Israel, citing its refusal to accept the group's offer to release additional detainees. Senior Hamas official Izzat al-Risheq commented that Israel would achieve nothing by continuing its aggression after the truce.



Earlier in the day, Israel reported intercepting a launch from the Gaza Strip. Subsequently, it was revealed that multiple launches had been identified from Gaza toward Israeli territory, with some not intercepted according to protocol.



This recent development underscores the fragility of the ceasefire and the ongoing challenges in achieving a lasting peace in the region. The resumption of hostilities raises concerns about the humanitarian impact on the civilian population in the affected areas and emphasizes the need for diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.





