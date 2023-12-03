Kostin, UK Ambassador Discuss Cooperation In The Field Of International Legal Assistance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin and UK Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris have discussed the issue of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of international legal assistance.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office , Kostin and Martin Harris discussed joint efforts aimed at building the global web of comprehensive accountability for international crimes, as well as strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of mutual legal assistance.

“We firmly believe that only breaking the cycle of impunity will pave the way for restoring peace and deterring future commission of international crimes. We look forward to continuing our fruitful partnership,” the prosecutor general said.

Kostin also thanked for the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine and conveyed his gratitude to Attorney General Victoria Prentis for her commitment and dedication on the path to restoring justice.

As reported by Ukrinform, 45 OSCE countries called for investigating Russia's violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, war crimes and crimes against humanity, and holding those responsible to account.