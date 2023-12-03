24 Russian Soldiers Poisoned To Death In Simferopol - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Simferopol, temporarily occupied by Russia, two female saboteurs poisoned 35 Russian service members, killing 24 of them, whereas 11 were hospitalized.

That's according to Ukraine's Information Resistance group, which refers to Russian media outlets, Ukrinform reports.

According to reports, the women treated the Russian occupiers with food and vodka laced with arsenic and strychnine.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Ukrainian partisans had called on Russian soldiers in temporarily occupied Crimea to join the resistance movement and expressed their willingness to pay them a salary for this.