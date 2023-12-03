African Poet Palace Streaming On Roku!

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Dec 2, 2023

-

Producers KatKiz and Tina Green, who created and produced the Ghana Meet USA Virtual Benefit concert released on social media October 30th, 2021, and on Bronxnet November 14th, 15th, and 16th, have developed, produced and released a freestyle TV show titled "African Poet Palace".

"African Poet Palace" includes lyricists, poets, and rappers telling stories over KatKiz-produced beats. Stories are based on the day-to-day lives of everyday Ghanaians. One story goes into a husband taking his wife to the tailor to get fitted for a dress. Another story presents a guy posing as a fake doctor to scheme money from the local residents. All of the skits are 5 minutes long and includes rappers from the Koforidua region of Ghana. The skits are delivered in Twi and have English subtitles.

"There is no other show like this to date," Green commented. "After 'Ghana Meets USA Virtual Benefit Concert', we realized that we needed to take this up a notch," Green stated with excitement. "Sure, we have shows in America that include cyphers, rap battles, and lyrical content, but our show includes indie artists from Ghana showcasing their lyrical skills. Further, we are providing content that will bring people together! We are very passionate about this project as musical performances in the form of freestyle from different cultures are somewhat lacking on American TV. That empty space needs to be filled and we are up for the challenge!"

"African Poet Palace" is a creation of TGreen Films, released in August 2023, and is streaming daily on the Roku channel PlayMe TV. Viewers can also watch“African Poet Palace” on the web at playmetvvod. Preview of the show can be viewed on PlayMe TV's Instagram: .

Get ready to be entertained by international singer, KatKiz, and his talented friends!