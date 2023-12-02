Zelensky Thanks Scholz For Another Security Assistance Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Germany and Chancellor Olaf Scholz for another military aid package and for the implementation of agreements aimed at strengthening Ukrainian air defenses.

The Ukrainian leader said this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"I want to specifically acknowledge Germany – German assistance to our defense, to our actions," he said.

Zelensky expressed gratitude for the precise implementation of agreements regarding air defense for Ukraine – "strengthening our air shield."

He noted that this is "a lifesaver for thousands of Ukrainian lives" and a truly strong outcome of bilateral cooperation with Chancellor Scholz and everyone in Germany who supports the protection of life and the rule of international law.

Second group of Ukrainian soldiers undergoes training on Patriot system in Germany

"There is also another defense package, including much-needed artillery rounds, 155mm. Thank you, Olaf!" Kuleba said.

Earlier reports said that the German government had sent a new military aid package to Ukraine.

In particular, Ukraine received 3,840 rounds of 155mm ammunition, 250 tool kits with blasting material, two border protection vehicles, a mobile antenna mast system, 25 laser range finders and five drone detection systems.

The new aid package from Germany also includes four 8x8 HX81 truck tractor trains and four semi-trailers, eight Zetros trucks, and three vehicles (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles).