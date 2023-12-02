-->


Pakistani PM: We Support Azerbaijan On All Issues Taking Place In Region


12/2/2023 3:10:41 PM

    Haq Kakar, Prime Minister of Pakistan's transitional government, said on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai that Pakistan supports Azerbaijan on all issues taking place in the region, Azernews reports.

    "Pakistan has brotherly relations with Azerbaijan. We have fantastic economic relations, we are developing defence and strategic cooperation. We cooperate in various fields including energy," Prime Minister added.

