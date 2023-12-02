Pakistani PM: We Support Azerbaijan On All Issues Taking Place In Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Anwaar
Haq Kakar, Prime Minister of Pakistan's transitional
government, said on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in
Dubai that Pakistan supports Azerbaijan on all issues taking place
in the region, Azernews reports.
"Pakistan has brotherly relations with Azerbaijan. We have
fantastic economic relations, we are developing defence and
strategic cooperation. We cooperate in various fields including
energy," Prime Minister added.
