Pakistani PM: We Support Azerbaijan On All Issues Taking Place In Region

"Pakistan has brotherly relations with Azerbaijan. We have fantastic economic relations, we are developing defence and strategic cooperation. We cooperate in various fields including energy," Prime Minister added.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.