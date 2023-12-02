Radisson Blu Dhaka Renews Commitment To Hospitality Excellence In BD

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden has renewed its management agreement with Radisson Hotel Group and SENA Hotel Developments Ltd through a signing ceremony held at the hotel premise on November 7, said a release on November 25.



The agreement renewal follows the hotel's consistent efforts in maintaining its 17-year long brand legacy of providing business and leisure travellers with international standard hospitality.

Maj Gen Jubayer Salehin, Vice Chairman, SENA Hotel Developments Ltd; Brig Gen (retd) Lutful Kabir Bhuiyan, CEO, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden; Andre de Jong, Area Senior Vice President, South East Asia and Pacific; Deborah Haines, Senior Director Operations, South East Asia and Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group and Duco E De Vries, Cluster General Manager, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden as well as Chattogram Bay View attended the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Andre de Jong, Area Senior Vice President, South East Asia and Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group, said, "Radisson Hotel Group and SENA Hotel Developments Ltd have been on this journey together for nearly two decades and today's signing is a clear reflection of our companies' mutual trust, appreciation and success in the market."

Major General Jubayer Salehin, Vice Chairman, SENA Hotel Developments Ltd, in his address, mentioned, "It is a privilege to work with Radisson Hotel Group and we aim to make Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden the preferred choice for discerning travellers and corporate clients for many more prosperous years."