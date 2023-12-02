(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Fouquet's Dubai Launches Pardon My Brunch







Launching 2nd December | Every Saturday from 12 PM until 4 PM

Soft AED 350 | House AED 500 | Premium AED 650

Dubai, November 2023: Dubai is a city that speaks the language of Brunch fluently and now Fouquet's is delighted to announce the launch of a new brunch that will surely rise to the upper echelons of the dining scene, launching 2nd December 23.



“Pardon My Brunch” that takes place every Saturday from 12 PM – 4 PM, immersing guests in the most elegant ambience that will transport them to the chic streets of Paris, complete with refined dcor and stunning Burj Khalifa views.



It's perfect for Dubai residents seeking an elevated experience, especially when they want to show off the city to their visitors. The entertainment dials up the brunch experience with a new band at the helm complete with saxophonist, drummer, and singer.

The brunch offers a delightful sharing concept that showcases a delectable array of the restaurant's signature dishes.

The appetizer selection starts strong with Wild Mushroom Veloute, Wagyu Beef Carpaccio, Creamy Burrata, Alaska King Crab Salad, and Smoked Scottish Salmon.

The main courses certainly being main character energy, with a diverse range of dishes ensuring every craving is catered for.

Wagyu Beef Skewers, Pan-Fried Omani Prawns, Roasted Corn-fed Chicken, Potato Gnocchi, are served with perfect accompaniments like Pan-Fried Ratte Potatoes, Steamed Vegetables, and Mashed Potatoes.





Brunch is wrapped up beautifully, with mouth-watering desserts like Apple tart, Pineapple carpaccio with Basil and Chocolate soufflé.

Make a date in your dairy to jump on a metaphorical flight, bound straight for France, where the resplendent 'Pardon My Brunch” awaits at Fouquet's Dubai. Chic Parisian vibes, the finest food and drinks, alluring ambience, and incredible views await.





What: Fouquet's Dubai launches new“Pardon My Brunch”

When: Every Saturday from 12 pm – 4 pm

Price: Soft AED 350 | House AED 500 | Premium AED 650

Where: Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai

Reservations: Call 04 524 5301 or Email ...



