Albertsons Companies' Seattle Division Is Largest Corporate Donor For Seattle Children's Hospital Immunotherapy Research

(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies' Seattle Division has partnered with Seattle Children's Hospital since 2015, raising funds annually in support of the hospital's pediatric cancer immunotherapy research and mission to provide hope, care and cures to help every child live the healthiest and most fulfilling life possible. In total, more than $11 million has been raised for research thanks to the generous donations of our customers and community members, helping Seattle Children's provide groundbreaking treatments to kids otherwise out of options.

This past summer, members of the Seattle Division team were delighted to join the unveiling of Seattle Children's immunotherapy treatment center, named“Safeway Albertsons Cancer and Blood Disorders Center” in honor of our strong partnership and commitment to healthy futures for all. The event included a check presentation of $1.4 million.

