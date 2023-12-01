Supreme Court Asks Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi To Meet With CM Stalin To 'Resolve Impasse' Over Bills

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court of India has asked Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to resolve an impasse over bills passed by the state Assembly. The state government had held a special session last month after the Governor returned ten bills. They have since been re-adopted and sent back to the Raj Bhavan.“We would like the governor to resolve the impasse...We will appreciate it if the governor resolves the impasse with the chief minister. I think the governor invites the chief minister and let them sit down and discuss it. We are conscious of the fact that we are dealing with high constitutional functionaries,” apex court said Supreme Court said that the Governor has three options to either give assent, withhold permission or reserve the bill for the President. Once the Governor withholds permission, there is no question of reserving it for the President.

ALSO READ: NEET was imposed on Tamil Nadu, state will get itself exempted with public support: MK StalinThe bench led by bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra has now fixed December 11 as the date to hear the plea.

\"Once he withholds the assent, then he can never say that now I am referring it to the President. Second, once he withholds the assent, he can't kill the bill right there. He can't stall the bill there. Once he withholds the assent, the proviso does not give him the fourth option,” the CJI said the governor does not return the bill to the assembly after withholding assent, it would mean that he can“completely stultify the bill”.ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu rains: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Chennai and other districtsAll 12 bills mentioned in the writ petition were disposed of on November 13. Out of these 12 bills, assent has been withheld in 10 bills and 2 bills have been reserved for consideration by the President.(With inputs from agencies)



