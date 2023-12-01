Deputy PM, Turkish Defence Minister Discuss Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met Minister of National Defense of Turkiye H E Yasar Guler at the headquarters of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

During the meeting, they discussed topics of common concern, led by the military cooperation between the two sides, and ways to enhance and develop them. They also discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli war against the Gaza Strip. The Minister of National Defense of Turkiye expressed his profound thanks and appreciation for Qatar's role in reaching a temporary ceasefire, allowing the medical and humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. The meeting was attended by Qatari Military Attache to Turkiye H E Brigadier General Mohammed bin Rashed Al Shahwani, Commander of Al Zaeem Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Attiya Air Academy H E Major General (Pilot) Salem bin Abdullah Al Dosari, and several senior officials from both sides.

This visit comes as part of the mutual visits and historical and close relations that bind the two fraternal countries.

In addition, 2023 will mark 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two sides.