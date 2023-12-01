CEO Of Artxchange Global Azerbaijan Has Potential To Become Beacon In Creative & Artistic Industries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more
The creative industries encompass a wide range of sectors,
including design, advertising, architecture, fashion, film, music,
and more.
These industries play a vital role in cultural enrichment and
economic growth.
By bringing together experts from different backgrounds, the
forum creates an environment conducive to exchanging ideas and
promoting the development of creative sectors in Azerbaijan.
In an interview with AZERNEWS , international art market expert and CEO of
artXchange Global, Ornela Ramasauskaite, shares her views on the
future prospects for creative industries in the country.
The expert touches upon the impact of creative industries on
economy and major challenges that creative industries are facing
today
Q: What is your overall impression of the Forum of
Culture and Creative Industries in Baku? What interesting topics
were brought to attention at the forum?
A: The Forum of Culture and Creative Industries
in Baku was not only a convergence of diverse cultural perspectives
but also a dynamic platform for charting the course of Azerbaijan's
creative future. It was clear that the Ministry of Culture has a
robust and clear vision for cultural development, supported by a
solid and motivated team. Including international experts
underscores a commitment to adopting best practices tailored to the
Azerbaijani context.
The discussions were particularly forward-thinking, focusing on
the creative economy and embracing digitization to extend the reach
of cultural goods and services. The ambition to export cultural
goods, embrace technology in the arts, and invest in high-potential
areas such as the gaming and animation industries was evident. This
approach, blending global trends with local authenticity, or the
"glocal" perspective, demonstrates a sophisticated strategy to make
culture a point of national pride and a profitable enterprise.
During the conference, I met numerous devoted and incredibly
talented artists, further solidifying my belief in the country's
creative potential. Their passion and talent are integral to
defining Azerbaijan's brand on the international stage. It's
heartening to see cultural and creative goods recognised as
expressions of national identity and valuable economic assets. The
collective understanding shared by stakeholders and the hands-on
approach observed are solid foundations for swift and targeted
implementation, heralding a successful integration of culture into
the nation's economic growth narrative.
Q: How have creative industries influenced the economy
in general?
A: The creative industries have become vital to
the global economy, showcasing their importance through various
studies and theories. Research by Boix and Soler (2017) measured
the size of the creative industries for 250 regions in 24 countries
of the EU, finding that creative industries generated 7.8% of the
total production (GDP). This is a significant figure, especially
considering the diverse and rich tapestry of industries within the
EU.
Employment within the Creative Economy is also noteworthy. This
sector employed 7 million people in Europe, or 3.3% of the active
population. The diversity within these jobs is remarkable, with
industries such as performing arts, visual arts, and music each
employing over a million people. This level of employment is
comparable to major industries like food and beverage services,
underscoring the Creative Economy's crucial role in job
creation.
Another exciting aspect is the impact of these industries on
youth employment. In Europe, the Creative and Cultural Industries
(CCIs) employed a higher percentage of 15 to 29-year-olds than
other sectors. This suggests that CCIs are significant employers
and are particularly appealing and accessible to younger
demographics.
Looking beyond Europe, the significance of CCIs is also evident
in developing and emerging countries. In places like China, Latin
America, the Caribbean, Africa, and the Middle East, these sectors
contribute notably to GDP and employment. However, it's important
to note that in many of these regions, the full impact of CCIs
might be understated due to the informal nature of these
sectors.
Its revenue generation and e-commerce growth further underscore
the global reach of the Creative Economy. UNESCO reported that this
sector generates annual global revenues of US$2.25 trillion, with a
substantial portion coming from digital sales. This highlights not
just the economic scale of the industry but also its adaptability
and growth in the digital age.
Moreover, the sub-sector of collectable art and antiques, though
smaller, had significant turnovers, indicating the varied nature of
the creative industries. Global art sales, in particular, have
shown resilience and adaptability, with online sales gaining
prominence.
The geographic distribution of the art market is also telling,
with significant concentrations in the United States, Europe, and
China, yet serving a global clientele. This reflects the globalised
nature of the art market and its wide-reaching influence.
Richard Florida's theory of the Creative Class further enhances
our understanding of the economic impact of creative industries.
According to Florida, regions with high concentrations of
technology workers, artists, and musicians and a high level of
diversity and tolerance tend to have higher economic development.
This aligns with the data showing the significant contributions of
creative industries to economies worldwide.
In essence, the creative industries are a significant
contributor to global GDP and employment and play a pivotal role in
shaping socioeconomic landscapes. They influence urban development
and cultural diversity and are at the forefront of the digital
transformation of the economy.
Q: What are the major challenges that creative
industries are facing today?
The significant challenges facing today's creative industries
are multifaceted, evolving from both internal dynamics and external
pressures, digital transformation stands as a double-edged
sword. While it offers creative industries unprecedented access to
global markets, it also demands a rapid and continuous adaptation
of skills, business models, and marketing strategies. The pace of
technological change can outstrip the ability of creative
organizations to keep up, potentially leading to a digital divide
where only those with the resources to adapt can thrive.
Intellectual property rights pose another significant challenge.
In the digital age, where content can be shared and replicated
instantly, protecting the rights of creators and investors is more
complex than ever. Ensuring fair compensation for creators while
balancing the public's access to creative works is a contentious
issue that remains unresolved. This is exacerbated by varying
international laws and enforcement practices, making creating a
standardized approach to intellectual property rights
difficult.
Sustainable funding models are also a critical challenge. New
consumption habits are disrupting traditional revenue streams, such
as the preference for streaming over physical media and the
expectation of free online content. Finding models that sustain the
financial health of creative industries while appealing to modern
consumers is an ongoing struggle. This includes monetization and
investment in new projects and talents, which is crucial for the
vitality and innovation within these industries.
Despite these challenges, they also present opportunities.
Digital transformation, for instance, can enable creative
industries to explore new forms of storytelling and audience
engagement, opening up possibilities like virtual and augmented
reality. Intellectual property rights debates spur discussions on
balancing creator incentives with public domain enrichment,
potentially leading to more nuanced and forward-thinking
legislation. Sustainable funding models encourage innovation in
finance, such as crowdfunding and micro-patronage, empowering
consumers to support the content they value directly. Also,
integrating international expertise can accelerate growth and help
avoid pitfalls, drawing on successful models like Lithuania's Arm's
Length Body for cultural governance.
Ultimately, the ability of the creative industries to navigate
these challenges will determine their resilience and capacity to
contribute to economic and cultural landscapes globally. It's an
ongoing negotiation, innovation, and adaptation process that will
define the future of creative industries.
Q: In your opinion, what kind of measures should be
taken for further development of creative industries?
A: A multifaceted strategy must be employed to
develop creative industries further. Central to this is the renewal
of the education system to ensure that upcoming generations possess
creative skills and the business acumen necessary to navigate the
modern landscape. Education should bridge traditional artistry with
contemporary IT and marketing skills, fostering innovation and
adaptability.
The establishment of an Arm's Length Body is another critical
measure. This organization should fund, shape, and monitor cultural
organizations and artists. By operating at arm's length from
governmental influence, such a body can ensure that artistic and
cultural development is maintained without political bias while
also guaranteeing transparency and accountability in the allocation
of resources.
A global approach is essential in an interconnected world; it
allows for the cross-pollination of ideas and best practices.
International experts can provide insights into global market
trends, offer new perspectives on creativity and management, and
help bridge the gap between local talent and international
standards. They can assist in developing networks that facilitate
the global exchange of cultural goods and services, ensuring that
local creative industries are sustainable and competitive on the
world stage.
Q: What are the potential future prospects for creative
industries in Azerbaijan? Do you think that the forum will boost
the development of creative industries in the country?
A: The potential prospects for Azerbaijan's
creative industries are anchored in the country's deep cultural
heritage and recent initiatives to catalyze growth in this sector.
The rich cultural landscape of Garabagh, with its unique history,
offers a fertile ground for the development of creative industries
such as music, literature, visual arts, and crafts. This cultural
wealth can be harnessed to create an internationally distinctive
brand for Azerbaijan.
The importance of international forums and conferences cannot be
overstated. They provide a platform for stakeholders from various
facets of the creative industries to converge, share ideas, and
forge partnerships. Such events can significantly boost the
development of creative industries by promoting dialogue, fostering
collaboration, and attracting investment. They also spotlight the
country's commitment to these sectors, signalling to potential
investors and international markets about Azerbaijan's dedication
to cultivating its cultural industries.
For Azerbaijan to fully realize the potential of its creative
industries, there needs to be a concerted effort towards strategic
planning and investment. Adopting a long-term investment strategy
with at least a five-year horizon is crucial for achieving
measurable progress regarding Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
This approach ensures that initiatives are not just
flash-in-the-pan efforts but are sustainable and yield growth and
development over time.
The Ministry of Culture's commitment, coupled with the support
from key decision-makers, is a strong indicator of the government's
belief in the potential of these industries. This level of support
is essential for creating an enabling environment where creative
industries can thrive.
Incorporating international experts brings global perspectives
and best practices into the local context, which can accelerate
growth and innovation. Furthermore, investing in education that
bridges art and commerce is vital. It's about nurturing creativity
and equipping creative professionals with the business acumen to
market and monetize their talents effectively.
By taking these steps, Azerbaijan positions itself to enhance
its cultural footprint significantly. The nation has the potential
to become a beacon in the global creative and artistic industries,
drawing on its rich heritage to build a vibrant, sustainable, and
innovative creative economy.
