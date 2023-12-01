Passenger Plane With More Than 400 People On Board Landed In Russia In Emergency

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An Aeroflot Boeing-737 passenger plane flying from Moscow made an emergency landing at Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk airport (Far East) this morning.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Interfax .

"On the morning of December 1, the Sakhalin Oblast Emergency Situations Department received information that a Boeing aircraft of Aeroflot, which had departed from Moscow, was preparing to make an emergency landing at the airport of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk," the report said.

The airline itself noted that a warning about a pressure drop in one of the landing gear wheels was triggered on board the plane , and the landing was made in the normal mode.

The plane landed at Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk airport at 09:34 local time.

There were 14 crew members and 408 passengers on board, the airport's press service said.

According to the Mash telegram channel, it is a Boeing-737 aircraft.

As reported by Ukrinform, in September, an Ural Airlines Airbus-A320 flying from Sochi to Omsk made an emergency landing in the Ubinsky district of the Novosibirsk region of the Russian Federation near the village of Kamenka. Presumably, the plane landed in a field due to a malfunction.