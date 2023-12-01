US To Supply Ukraine With Long-Range Missiles In Early 2024 - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States will start supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles (160 km) next year.

This was reported by Reuters , citing its own sources in the Pentagon, Ukrinform reported.

It is noted that when the U.S. was first approached by Boeing (BA.N) to buy and ship the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) to Ukraine last fall, the most optimistic timeline for shipping was around spring of this year.

People familiar with current timing say delivery to the U.S. by Boeing, the prime contractor for the GLSDB, will take place in late December - followed by several months of testing before onward shipment to Ukraine.

A Pentagon spokesman said "we anticipate providing this key capability in the early 2024 timeframe after successful verification," another term for testing.

Because the contract to begin production of GLSDB was signed in March. Production required government furnished materials, so contract signing constrained its start.

The decision to send the long-range rocket, something the U.S. government hasn't purchased for itself, followed a proposal last summer from Boeing Co (BA.N) to U.S. commanders in Europe managing weapons for Ukraine.

To recap: GLSDB is produced jointly by the Swedish company SAAB AB and Boeing. According to SAAB's website, the missile is guided by GPS, can overcome some electronic obstacles, and can be used in all weather conditions.