Mykolaiv Region Infrastructure To Be Rebuild After Receiving Powerful Air Defense - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After receiving powerful air defense systems, Ukraine will begin to rebuild the infrastructure of Mykolaiv region, including educational institutions, hospitals and social buildings.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine at a meeting with students of three Mykolaiv higher education institutions, Ukrinform reports.

"As for the reconstruction of Mykolaiv universities, everyone is paying attention to the situation with the enemy's missile attacks. The reconstruction of many facilities in Ukraine has already begun, but only in those areas where the threat is minimized. Mykolaiv is still under threat. We are working to provide it with air defense as much as possible. While Mykolaiv region will have powerful air defense systems, we will be able to restore important facilities, including educational institutions, hospitals, and social protection institutions very quickly," the President noted.

He reminded that Ukraine already has a number of agreements with its partners to provide and strengthen air defense capabilities in the south of the country.

"We have agreements with our partners to reinforce our south with air defense systems. The equipment is not arriving as soon as we expected, not as fast as it should be, but it will be there. We will pay attention to certain air defense systems, there are many of them, they are different, and there will be many of them in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He also noted that Denmark is ready to take the lead in the restoration of Mykolaiv region.

The President expressed gratitude to Ukrainian students who remain in Ukraine despite the enemy threat.

"The state stands as an iron shield against the Russian invasion thanks to the Ukrainians who remained in Ukraine, thanks to the soldiers who are holding the defense for the sake of the future of our state, for the sake of those who will be the face of Ukraine in the future," the Head of State emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 29, the President paid a working visit to Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

During his trip to Mykolaiv region, the President took part in a presentation of projects implemented under the patronage of the Kingdom of Denmark over the region.

The President emphasized that Ukraine would do everything possible to preserve infrastructure, institutions and security for business even in the face of full-scale Russian war of aggression.