Stefanchuk Delivers Speech In Moldova's Parliament

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk delivered a speech in the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova.

Ukrinform reports this with reference to the Facebook page of the Ukrainian speaker.

“Historically, the Ukrainian people was, is and always will be a part of European civilization. Today, Ukrainians defend these civilizational values with arms in their hands. This is an additional argument for Ukraine to be institutionally integrated into the European and Euro-Atlantic community,” he said.

Stefanchuk stressed that Ukraine and Moldova are on this path together.

"I am convinced that both Ukraine and Moldova will be in the European Union by all criteria. I am sure that the European project will not be complete and successful without Ukraine and Moldova," said the Verkhovna Rada Chairman.

Stefanchuk also stated that only the complete withdrawal of Russian troops and the removal of weapons from the territory of Ukraine will mean peace, everything else is just a pause that the enemy will use for the next attack.

The Verkhovna Rada Chairman emphasized that Ukraine is now offering the world a political way to achieve this – Ukraine's Peace Formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky. It is gaining support and is becoming global, with more and more countries realizing the importance and urgency of this peace plan.

Stefanchuk separately expressed his gratitude to the entire Moldovan people for their support and assistance, as many citizens were involved in helping Ukraine and Ukrainians in one way or another, "during this period we have felt and continue to feel the support of friendly neighboring Moldova, a small country with a big heart."

As reported, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk is on an official visit to Moldova.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk, Facebook