Techgig Geek Goddess 2023 Announces Women Coder Winners, Highlighting Their Diverse Origins And Impressive Credentials

November 30, 2023: TechGig Geek Goddess, in partnership with HerStory, proudly announces the winners of its 2023 edition, marking the culmination of a three-month-long journey celebrating the country's best female coders. The event, lasting over 85 days, witnessed an unprecedented convergence of talent, skills, and inspiration, breaking stereotypes and uniting women from diverse backgrounds in a shared pursuit of technological excellence. Hailing from small cities and colleges, these winners exemplify the depth of talent present across India.



The competition began on August 28th, with over 70,000 registrants participating in challenging coding tests and tech aptitude assessments. The Grand Finale Awards Ceremony of the Women Disruptors' Conference, held on November 24th, featured insightful dialogues and thought-provoking perspectives led by esteemed tech leaders such as Ms. Karuna Gopal, Upasana Taku, and Vedika Sipani. Discussions centred on pivotal themes like women's empowerment and representation in tech.



The felicitation ceremony, a highlight of the event, celebrated the achievements of the brightest minds in tech. The ceremony was graced by influential figures like Manisha Banthia, Surbhi Rathore, and Dr. Jyoti Joshi, who stepped up to honor the winners. The winners, selected through a diligent methodology, not only showcased their coding prowess but also embodied the spirit of breaking barriers and innovation.



Mr. Sanjay Goyal, Business Head of TechGig, remarked, "The 9th edition of TechGig Geek Goddess has once again established a standard for recognising talented female technologists from varied backgrounds and regions across India. We are committed to amplifying its impact, making it even more expansive and impactful in the years to come."



Here's what the winners of the coding competition had to say at the event.



The competition winner, Divya Porwal from Kamla Nehru Institute of Technology Sultanpur, said, "Being a winner at TechGig Geek Goddess 2023 feels amazing! It's like a big pat on the back, saying, "Hey, you're really good at this!" I'm so happy that my hard work paid off. Winning isn't just a title; it's like a high-five for all the effort I put in."



Archana Reddy from JNTU Hyderabad, the 1st runner-up, said, "I believe that my experience with TechGig Geek Goddess will benefit my career in several ways. It was an honor to be recognised among so many talented women in tech."



Mahak Garg from Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, another runner-up, expressed gratitude by saying, "I'm thankful to TechGig Geek Goddess for providing me with this wonderful opportunity to compete with the best female coders nationwide. The overall experience during the competition was an enriching learning curve."



Anu Sharma from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women also chimed in with excitement, "I have aspired to win this competition since my engineering degree days, and landing a place amongst winners is an honor."



Pratiksha Vikharankar from the Indian Institute of Technology Varanasi (IIT BHU) added saying, "Solving intricate problems and refining my solutions for optimal results gave me a new outlook and was a great learning experience. TechGig Geek Goddess played a pivotal role in instilling a newfound belief in my abilities, and I am eager to leverage this confidence in future endeavours."



TechGig Geek Goddess 2023 concludes on a note of empowerment and promise, with plans to continue highlighting women's technological contributions. The event thanked its corporate partners, Goldman Sachs, Cognizant, and Genpact, for their unwavering support and commitment to diversity in tech.

