12-Day National Crafts Fair To Begin Tomorrow In Prayagraj

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 30 (KNN) The North Central Zone Cultural Centre (NCZCC)

is hosting the Rashtriya Shilp Mela (National Crafts Fair) from December 1 to 12 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Indian crafts, handmade products among others will be put on display in the Shilp Mela. Artists from all over the country will also brighten it up with their melodious voice and music every evening.

Centre Director Prof Suresh Sharma said handicrafts have been invited from every corner of the country, in which about 151 stalls of traditional crafts and cuisine of India will be set up. It will also have food stalls of every major state.

The folk artistes of various states will display their art on the stage and there will also be a gathering of local handicrafts. The shobha yatra will be taken out at 1 pm on December 1.



The Rashtriya Shilp Mela will also have the confluence of fragrance of dishes of different provinces of the country.

The cultural programmes will be held on the Muktakashi stage of Shilphat every evening.

(KNN Bureau)