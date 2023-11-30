Azerbaijan To Host Agriculture And Food Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan will
host an agricultural and food forum, the Chairman of the Board of
MUSIAD Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli said at a press conference,
Trend reports.
"Taking into account importance of condicting industry-specific
forums, the agriculture and food forum will take place on December
13-14. Around 50 Turkish businessmen are expected to attend the
forum,"said Jabirli.
He also stressed the significance of strengthening relations
between Turkey and Azerbaijan.
"We strengthen our brotherhood by collaborating in the fields of
trade and investment," Jabirli continued.
MUSIAD Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani branch of the Turkish
Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD),
commenced activities in early 2018. It employs 3,950 individuals
through its 55 recognized members.
