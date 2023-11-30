Vodafone Business Launches AI-driven SD-LAN Business Service Using Juniper Networks’ Leading Wired and Wireless Access Platforms

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) New managed services uniquely deliver automation, insight and assurance needed for key enterprise digital transformation and sustainability initiatives





NEWBURY, London and SUNNYVALE, Calif., November 30, 2023 – Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Vodafone Business is now delivering a new SD-LAN (Software Defined Local Area Networking) managed service built on its leading wired and wireless access solutions.



With Juniper as the underlying networking solution for SD-LAN, Vodafone Business’ global customers can leverage the unique benefits of Juniper Mist™ driven by Mist AI™, and the cloud, which provides customers with real-time insights into user experiences, as well as automated self-driving operations that streamline deployment and facilitate day-to-day operations. When combined with Vodafone Business’ own expertise, the SD-LAN service delivers predictable, reliable and measurable wired/wireless services that can leverage proactive automated operations to eliminate an estimated 90 percent of manually generated trouble tickets, based on results from other Juniper Mist customers.



Vodafone Business is offering customers fully managed and co-managed SD-LAN services with flexible subscription models, including the opportunity to own their own on-premises equipment. It is based on Juniper’s wide array of wireless Access Points and EX switches, managed via cloud-driven wired and wireless access assurance services and the industry’s only AI-driven virtual network assistant (VNA). With advanced AIOps (AI for IT Operations) capabilities, Vodafone Business can offer a superior SD-LAN solution with simple zero touch provisioning for quick onboarding, proactive problem detection and resolution for maximum resiliency, and customizable wired and wireless service levels for assured user experiences.



Vodafone Business and Juniper share a focus on the importance of more sustainable networking for their own and their customers’ operations, a philosophy which underpins the SD-LAN service. With AI-driven automation for deployment verification and troubleshooting, the new managed service can significantly reduce the number of site visits (in one case study, site visits were reduced by 85 percent), saving on carbon emissions. In addition, the cloud-based offering consumes less power and space than alternative wired/wireless solutions by minimizing on-site appliances (e.g., wireless LAN controllers). The SD-LAN service supports the circular economy via the Juniper Certified Pre-Owned Program (JCPO) and a Try & Buy option.



• Vodafone’s Business SD-LAN offering is built using Juniper’s cloud-based wired and wireless assurance services, driven by Mist AI. This provides a secure, agile, scalable and sustainable wired and wireless user experience across distributed locations.

• Juniper® Series of High-Performance Access Points and Juniper Networks® EX Series Ethernet Switches create a cloud-ready, streamlined yet powerful campus network fabric. With scalability in mind, Juniper Mist APs and EX Series Switches offer a comprehensive solution that enables Vodafone Business to grow a customer’s LAN seamlessly as needed.

• Marvis™, Juniper’s unique AI-driven Virtual Network Assistant with a conversational interface, helps Vodafone Business and its customers interact more effectively with the network, speeding time to resolution and reducing costs. Proactive and predictive actions help prevent problems before they even arise.

• Customers for SD-LAN first undergo a rigorous audit of their existing network, which includes a thorough assessment of business objectives, specified outcomes and required resources. A bespoke campus LAN is designed then deployed through a phased migration plan to ensure business continuity.

“With the advent of boundless working, it’s imperative to hyper-connect your business with productive and limitless workplaces, utilizing the latest technologies that inspire collaboration and empower staff to work safely and productively. Vodafone Business SD-LAN managed service powered by Juniper Mist is optimizing operations, performance and user experience through centralized cloud control, anonymized deep insights and AI analytics. From risk-free migrations to E2E In life support, with each step we are ensuring our customers a worry-free transition. As a core part of the proposition, sustainability options are embedded across the product lifecycle to support customers’ sustainability goals.”



- Andy Kivell, Head of Connectivity Portfolio, Vodafone Business



“Being able to compete in a digital world is fundamentally important to enterprises in any sector, any region. But for some, specifying, owning and managing an intelligent, fit-for-purpose network platform is prohibitively complex and costly. A managed service built on Juniper’s technology and delivered by Vodafone’s expertise solves that challenge very elegantly. This approach enables more enterprises to build their business and scale up on a sustainable, AI-driven experience-first network, without the operational overhead.”



- Sally Bament, VP, Field & Industry Marketing, Juniper Networks



About Vodafone Business

By connecting people, places and things, Vodafone Business helps organizations succeed in a digital world. With our expertise in connectivity, our leading IoT platform and our global scale, we can deliver the results our customers need to progress and thrive.



About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks () or connect with Juniper on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.



