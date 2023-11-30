Israel And Hamas Extend Temporary Truce Until Friday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A truce between Israel and Hamas will continue, both sides said Thursday, moments before the deal was due to expire, though details of any official agreement remained unclear before the halt in fighting was due to expire at 0500GMT, Israel's military said the \"operational pause\" would be extended, without specifying for how long.“In light of the mediators' efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework, the operational pause will continue,” it said Read: Israel under international pressure to extend ceasefire with HamasHamas meanwhile said there was an agreement to \"extend the truce for a seventh day,\" without further details, which has led the truce negotiations, confirmed the pause had been extended until Friday Read: Israel-Palestine war Day 55: 10 updates to know; high death toll, hostage releases and moreThere had been pressure to extend the pause to allow more hostage releases and additional aid into devastated Gaza, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arriving in Israel for talks Wednesday night truce has brought a temporary halt to fighting that began on October 7 when Hamas militants poured over the border into Israel, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping about 240, according to Israeli authorities's subsequent air and ground campaign in Gaza has killed nearly 15,000 people, also mostly civilians, according to Hamas officials, and reduced large parts of the north of the territory to rubble truce agreement allows for extensions if Hamas can release another 10 hostages a day, and a source close to the group said Wednesday that it was willing to prolong the pause by four days with just an hour to go before the truce was due to expire, Hamas said its offer to free another seven hostages, and hand over the bodies of another three it said were killed in Israeli bombardment, had been refused Read: Israel-Hamas truce: Is this the end of the conflict?Both sides had earlier said they were ready to return to fighting, with Hamas's armed wing warning its fighters to \"maintain high military readiness... in anticipation of a resumption of combat if it is not renewed,\" according to a message posted on its Telegram channel spokesman Doron Spielman said troops would \"move into operational mode very quickly and continue with our targets in Gaza,\" if the truce expired.'Sustained humanitarian truce'Overnight, 10 more Israeli hostages were freed under the terms of the deal, with another four Thai hostages and two Israeli-Russian women released outside the framework of the arrangement released by Hamas showed masked gunmen handing hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross those freed was Liat Beinin, who also holds American citizenship, and works as a guide at Israel's Holocaust museum Yad Vashem President Joe Biden said he was“deeply gratified” by the release.“This deal has delivered meaningful results,” he said of the truce after the hostages arrived in Israel, the country's prison service said 30 Palestinian prisoners had been released, including well-known activist Ahed Tamimi Read: Israel-Gaza War: Israel and Hamas to extend truce by 2 days, plan to release additional hostages and prisonersSince the truce began on November 24, 70 Israeli hostages have been freed in return for 210 Palestinian prisoners 30 foreigners, most of them Thais living in Israel, have been freed outside the terms of the deal has made clear it sees the truce as a temporary halt intended to free hostages, but there are growing calls for a more sustained pause in fighting Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded a \"true humanitarian ceasefire\", warning Gazans are \"in the midst of an epic humanitarian catastrophe.\"Also Read: Joe Biden backs extension of war pause after latest release by HamasAnd China, whose top diplomat Wang Yi was in New York for Security Council talks on the violence, urged an immediate \"sustained humanitarian truce\", in a position paper released Thursday.'Everything is gone'The hostage releases have brought joy tinged with agony, with families anxiously waiting each night to learn if their loved ones will be freed, and learning harrowing details from those who return Abigail was captured after crawling out from under the body of her father, killed by militants, covered in his blood, her great aunt Liz Hirsh Naftali said Read: Joe Biden warns against fresh Palestinian casualties as Netanyahu vows to resume war with 'full force'\"It's a miracle,\" she said of the little girl's survival and release, Israel's army also said Wednesday it was investigating a claim by Hamas's armed wing that a 10-month-old baby hostage, his four-year-old brother and their mother had all been killed in an Israeli bombing in Gaza pounded the Gaza Strip relentlessly before the truce, forcing an estimated 1.7 million people to leave their homes and limiting the entry of food, water, medicine and fuel in the territory remain \"catastrophic\", according to the World Food Programme, and the population faces a \"high risk of famine forces targeted several hospitals in northern Gaza during the fighting, accusing Hamas of using them for military purposes spokesman for the Hamas-run territory's health ministry, Ashraf al-Qudra, told AFP Wednesday that doctors found five premature babies dead in Gaza City's Al-Nasr hospital, which medical staff had been forced to abandon Read: 12 hostages released, 30 Palestinians freed on 5th day of ceasefire deal | Top 10 updatesThe truce has allowed those displaced to return to their homes, but for many there is little left.\"I discovered that my house had been completely destroyed -- 27 years of my life to build it and everything is gone,\" said Taghrid al-Najjar, 46, after returning to her home in southeastern Gaza violence in Gaza has also raised tensions in the West Bank, where nearly 240 Palestinians have been killed by either Israeli soldiers or settlers since October 7, according to the Palestinian health ministry eight-year-old boy and a teenager were the latest deaths in the occupied territory, with Israel saying it \"responded with live fire... and hits were identified\" after suspects hurled explosive devices towards troops.

