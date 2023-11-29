Crown Prince Visits Injured Personnel Of Jordanian Field Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Tuesday visited the wounded personnel form Jordan Field Hospital Gaza/76, who are receiving treatment at the

King Hussein Medical City.

The medical personnel were evacuated from the Gaza Field Hospital on Monday evening.



The medical personnel were injured on October 15 while helping wounded Palestinians hit by an Israeli air strike in the vicinity.

The director general of the Royal Medical Services (RMS) and the supervising medical team briefed the Crown Prince on the health conditions of the injured personnel, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Crown Prince Hussein expressed his wishes of speedy recovery for the injured medical staff.



RMS director general said the the patients' conditions range from stable to minor injuries.

Crown Prince Hussein was accompanied by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti.



