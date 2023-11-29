President Awards Military Who Conducting Offensive Operations In South

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a working visit to the Kherson region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the military, who are conducting offensive operations in the south of the country.

This is stated on the official Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.

"It is a special honor for me to meet with the soldiers who are carrying out offensive operations in the Kherson region. We are proud of them all and believe in their strength. Thank you for defending the sovereignty of Ukraine!" - Zelensky said.

Civilian killed as Russians shell suburbs of

The President of Ukraine honored the servicemen with awards and also handed over awards for their colleagues and thanked them for defending the state.

As reported, during his working visit to the Mykolaiv region, President Volodymyr Zelensky took part in a presentation of projects implemented under the patronage of the Kingdom of Denmark over the region.