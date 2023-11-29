China Ties To UAE AI Firm G42 Catch CIA's Attention

(MENAFN- Asia Times) An Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm that formed a partnership with the Microsoft-based OpenAI last month is on the radar of the US Central Intelligence Agency.

G42, founded in 2018 in the United Arab Emirates, is being probed by the CIA and other American spy agencies for its collaboration with large Chinese companies, including the US-sanctioned Huawei Technologies, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The company is owned by UAE's National Security Advisor Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan , son of UAE founder Zahedan bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It is managed by Chief Executive Peng Xiao.

The CIA has opened a file to investigate Xiao, who was educated in the US but then renounced his American citizenship for an Emirati one.



US officials warned that G42 could have passed the genetic data of millions of Americans to China.



Xiao said in an event in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday that the company has frameworks to protect data privacy and data classification, and that the safety of its AI systems is“fairly well addressed” to prevent prying eyes.

However, he added that G42, as a vendor, cannot be held accountable for the data that has been passed to its customers.